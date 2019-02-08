Columbia Fire Department swears in new members

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Thursday the newest members of the Columbia Fire Department were sworn into one of the most courageous fields.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins presented more than a dozen recruits with the ceremonial coin and pinned badges onto the members of the 2018-02 Columbia Fire recruiting class.

Chief Jenkins says not only does the 18 weeks of training prior to the ceremony prepare them for their duties in the field but also forms a bond between each class.