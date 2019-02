Mallard Apartments works to meet 48 hour deadline

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Time is running out for people who could be left without a place to stay if their landlord isn’t able to get their apartment units up to code.

The owners of the Mallard Apartments were given 48 hours to complete repairs to 11 units before a temporary, but mandatory evacuations becomes more

permanent. ABC Columbia News was there as work was in full swing as property owners work to beat the clock.