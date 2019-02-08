Orangeburg massacre commemorated on 51st anniversary

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – 51 years ago today, three students were killed at the Orangeburg Massacre.

On February 8, 1968 several state troopers fired into a crowd of unarmed black students during a civil rights protest.

Nine of those troopers faced federal charges, but were acquitted and the FBI refused to reopen an investigation.

Two of the three who were killed on that day 51 years ago were students at South Carolina State University.

On Friday morning, students, faculty, and civil rights leaders commemorated the sacrifice of those lost at a service on campus.

The theme of this year’s event is celebrating the progress and sustaining the promise.

Prominent civil rights attorney, Benjamin Crump delivered today’s keynote address.