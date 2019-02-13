Attempted murder suspect in home invasion extradited back to SC

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — A man suspected in a home invasion that left a 15 year year old with a gun shot wound to the hip is back in South Carolina. According to authorities, 20 year old Nathaniel Roberts, located in Tennessee is now back in South Carolina.

Officials say Roberts has been on the run since the January 29th incident where Sheriff’s say several suspects busted down the door to a Neeces home and opened fire on two adults, an eight year old and a teeanger who officials say sustained a non life threatening injury. The witness recalled one of the suspects yelling ” You thought we were playing huh punk.”

The other suspects Deputies say were involved in the crime 19 year old Colten Williams, and 17 year old David Williams and 25 year old Justin Williams have already been taken into custody.

Roberts faces four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging weapon into a dwelling, burglary, and criminal conspiracy.