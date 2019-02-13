Clemson announces start time against North Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball’s game against North Carolina on Saturday, March 2 will officially tip off at 6 p.m., announced by the league office on Wednesday morning.

The contest will air on ESPN from Littlejohn Coliseum. The game is sold out, but tickets still remain for the other three home games against Florida State (Feb. 19), Boston College (Feb. 23) and Syracuse (March 9).

For tickets, visit ClemsonTigers.com or call the athletic ticket office at 1-800-CLEMSON.