Columbia PD arrest driver accused of slamming stolen pickup into apartment

Rochelle Dean,

(photo: CPD)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested 22 year old Delarrett Canzater accused of driving a stolen pick up truck that came crashing into a unit at at the Colony Apartment in the 77-hundred block of  Bailey Street Wednesday evening.

Authorities say Canzater lost control of the vehicle while running from police when they attempted to pull him over. Authorities say after slamming into unit, Canzater ran from the scene but was captured a short time later.

(photo: CPD)

During the arrest, Canzater is accused of assaulting one of the arresting officers.  Canzater is facing multiple charges, including failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, hit & run, assault on an officer while resisting arrest, malicious injury to property & reckless driving. He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention center.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

 

 

 

 

