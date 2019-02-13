My Life Empathy lab lets you experience race relations during Black History Month

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland Library has been holding a series of Empathy Labs, allowing members of the public to see an experience through the eyes of someone else. The latest installment, puts takes the viewer to the historic Ben’s Chili Bowl located in Washington, D.C. where you will get a chance to have interactions with customers.

The Intimate View of Race Relations in America is just the latest way the library is using their virtual reality to let people see how other are living, and feeling without having to walk in their shoes.Organizers say the exhibit will immerse you in a “cinematic experience” so you can learn a little bit about the challenges minority travelers have faced in the past, and in some cases even today.

The labs are free and open to the public and continue traveling to different library throughout the Midlands to let as many people experience it as possible.

The next to labs will be held:

February 14th at Sandhills Library 2PM-4PM

February 18th at Main Street 5PM-7PM

Richland library has additional labs set up in the coming months including an empathy lab that will take a closer look at criminal justice and another on sexual assault.

To find out more information on dates and times you can click on this link: https://www.richlandlibrary.com/