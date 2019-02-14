Celebrating Valentine’s Day Under the Stars

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Some here in the Midlands celebrated Valentines Day with a walk down memory lane.

The South Carolina State Museum celebrated Valentines Day with Amore Under the Stars, the ultimate date night experience.

Visitors were able to eat dinner with a view of downtown, take a tour through the museum and explore some of the states more notable relationships. Museum directors say the annual event is a unique experience–shared best with a loved one.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Winterfest kicks off at the State Museum Thursday
State Museum offering Black Friday Specials for Ho...
SC State Museum celebrating 30th Anniversary with ...
SC State Museum hosts ‘ Museum of Oz’ ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android