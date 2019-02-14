Celebrating Valentine’s Day Under the Stars

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Some here in the Midlands celebrated Valentines Day with a walk down memory lane.

The South Carolina State Museum celebrated Valentines Day with Amore Under the Stars, the ultimate date night experience.

Visitors were able to eat dinner with a view of downtown, take a tour through the museum and explore some of the states more notable relationships. Museum directors say the annual event is a unique experience–shared best with a loved one.