Clemson moves game-time for season-opener vs. South Alabama

Mike Gillespie,
CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather on Friday evening, the season opener between South Alabama and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday, originally scheduled for 4 p.m., is now slated to start at 3 p.m. Live video for Friday’s game will be available on ACC Network Extra. To order tickets for Friday’s game, click HERE.
 
The series is scheduled to conclude with a game on Saturday at 3 p.m., and the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.
