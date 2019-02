Curtis hits the road with Drive the Distance with Assistance with road safety tips

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis hit the road with Richland County Coroner’s Office to give drivers safety tips and goodies this Valentine’s Day!

The Coroner’s Office hosted the Drive the Distance with Assistance event at the intersection of Broad River, Saint Andrews Road this morning.

Officials not only handed out live saving tips, but Bojangles’ cards to celebrate the day of love.