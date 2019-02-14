Developing: Governor McMaster removes entire Richland County Election Board

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster has removed every member of the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and elections.

McMaster announced the removal Thursday, saying the decision comes as a result of continued misconduct and neglect of duty. This after it was reported that thousands of votes went unaccounted for during the November election.

In a relesase, the Governor remarked on the decision, “South Carolinians’ confidence in the lawful and professional oversight of elections must never be jeopardized,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

“The repeated actions and behavior of these officials are wholly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. To regain and maintain Richland County voters’ confidence at the ballot box, the entire board must replaced with new leadership.”

According to McMaster, the governor’s executive order is effective immediately. By law, the Board members’ replacements will be nominated by the county’s legislative delegation and appointed by the governor.

Earlier this month the board’s director resigned after the reported discovery of thousands of uncounted votes from the November election.

ABC Columbia attended the first meeting of the election board Wednesday night, since the Director’s resignation, where one state senator said he held the board accountable for the uncounted votes.

Here is that story:

