Rippling effect of unclaimed Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.5 billion

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- It’s been almost four months since the announcement of a winner for the $1.5537 billion jackpot and no one has come forward.

The deadline to redeem a winning Mega Millions prize is getting closer, and that could mean a rippling effect for all benefiting parties.

According to the rules for Mega Millions outlined by South Carolina’s Education Lottery, unclaimed prizes must be redeemed with in 180 days of purchase.

The State Board of Economic Advisers say the income tax paid from the winnings could go towards the state’s budget and could ultimately help to fund several state needs.

The winning ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Simpsonville, South Carolina in October of 2018, and if the prize is claimed the winning store would get one percent of the value for any prize over $10,000.

As of Thursday, the winner has 67 days left to claim their prize.

If the money remains unclaimed after the cut-off date, the money will be divided and returned to states that participate in the mega millions lottery.

Not only does the player lose their earnings, but South Carolina and the place where the winning ticket was purchased miss out as well.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday February 15th at 11 p.m.