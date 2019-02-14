South Carolina lawmakers pass ban on tobacco regulations

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Lawmakers at the Statehouse are done with the back and fourth of regulations surrounding cigarettes and E-cigarettes and want to propose a law that bans any additional regulations.

The House has already passed a law that bans minors from entering vape shops and other business that sell electronic cigarettes.

Wednesday a proposal that prevents bans on ingredients, flavors, or licensing of tobacco products received a vote of 69 to 37.

The tobacco bill will now move to be approved by Senate.