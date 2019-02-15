Celebrate African American illustrators with Richland Library

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) Starting February 15, Richland Library and Columbia Museum of Art are teaming up to bring the largest collection of Coretta Scott King Illustrator Medal and Honor-winning art ever assembled.

It’s called Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Awards.

You can view both parts of the exhibit by visiting Richland Library Main and the Columbia Museum of Art.

An opening reception is set for 6:30- 9 p.m., Friday Feb. 15 at Richland Library Main.

There are also several events planned around the exhibit.

Find more information about the awards HERE

For a complete list of events and more information about the exhibit, click HERE.