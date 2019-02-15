Clemson, South Alabama to play doubleheader Saturday

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather on Sunday, the South Alabama vs. Clemson series times this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium have been altered. The final two games of the series were originally scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. The teams are now scheduled to conclude the series with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m., with approximately 60 minutes in between games.

Tickets for Saturday’s originally-scheduled game will be valid for the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Tickets for Sunday’s originally-scheduled game will be valid for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Live video for both games on Saturday will be available on ACC Network Extra.