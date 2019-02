Dominion energy says more changes are coming, may include increase in cost of service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – While Dominion says ratepayers will see a decrease this month, more changes could be on the way.

According to the company, Dominion will file a rate case in mid-2020 that will include merger savings and changes in cost of service.

The rate hearing is required by the public service commission.

Dominion says any changes approved at that hearing would take effect January 1, 2021.