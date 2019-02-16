Democratic presidential candidates campaign in South Carolina

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Democratic presidential candidates made their rounds in South Carolina over the weekend.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wrapped up a two-day swing through South Carolina to introduce herself to residents of the early-voting state. At a town hall in West Columbia, a voter told Harris that most Democrats are looking for someone who will defeat President Donald Trump and asked Harris what sets her apart from other Democrats running. Harris said “we need fighters on stage who know how to fight – I do – and who have a proven desire to lead.”

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren held an organizing event in Greenville. Her visit comes a little more than three weeks after her last appearance on the palmetto state’s campaign trail.

South Carolina is a key state in the race for the white house. The first primary in the south takes place February 29th 2020.