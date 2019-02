Highway patrol officer involved in wreck on Forest Drive

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County deputies are investigating a wreck that involved a Highway patrol officer and a citizen.

The incident happened Sunday at 3:45p.m. on Forest Drive at interstate 77.

Deputies say an on duty SC Highway patrol officer and a citizen vehicle collided on Forest Drive.

Both parties involved were checked by EMS and were released at the scene.