Clemson’s Sharpe collects ACC POTW honor

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson freshman Davis Sharpe was named the first ACC Player-of-the-Week of the 2019 season, announced Monday by the ACC office. Wake Forest sophomore Jared Shuster was recognized as ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week. Weekly honorees for ACC baseball are selected by a vote of a media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.) had a remarkable day during Clemson’s doubleheader against South Alabama on Saturday. He started on the mound in the first contest, which was his first game as a Tiger, and earned the win by allowing just two hits, no runs and two walks with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched in Clemson’s 7-2 victory. In the second contest of the doubleheader, he played his first career game in the batting order and hit two home runs with three RBIs as the designated hitter.