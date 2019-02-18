Clemson’s Sharpe collects ACC POTW honor

Mike Gillespie,
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson freshman Davis Sharpe was named the first ACC Player-of-the-Week of the 2019 season, announced Monday by the ACC office. Wake Forest sophomore Jared Shuster was recognized as ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week. Weekly honorees for ACC baseball are selected by a vote of a media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.
 
Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.) had a remarkable day during Clemson’s doubleheader against South Alabama on Saturday. He started on the mound in the first contest, which was his first game as a Tiger, and earned the win by allowing just two hits, no runs and two walks with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched in Clemson’s 7-2 victory. In the second contest of the doubleheader, he played his first career game in the batting order and hit two home runs with three RBIs as the designated hitter.
Categories: Clemson, Local Sports, Sports
Tags:
Share

Related

Clemson splits Saturday doubleheader to conclude o...
Furious Comeback Falls Short for Tigers in Narrow ...
No. 14 Clemson rallies to beat South Alabama on op...
Clemson, South Alabama to play doubleheader Saturd...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android