Game recognize game: Wilson meets with favorite player Griffin at All-Star Weekend
CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – We all have favorite athletes we root for, learn from, and cheer on growing up watching sports. For Carolina and Heathwood Hall alum, her favorite basketball player’s been Blake Griffin.
With each in Charlotte this weekend for NBA All-Star Weekend, the Las Vegas Aces and Detroit Pistons stars were able to meet up for the first time since each turned pro.
On Friday, ABC Columbia Sports was with Wilson as she played in the NBA’s Celebrity Game and asked if she had the chance yet to talk with the now six-time All-Star.
After asking for a Blake jersey earlier this year on Twitter, Griffin promised to come through with the assist for the former Gamecock great. Wilson had her 22 Aces jersey ready to give in return.