Game recognize game: Wilson meets with favorite player Griffin at All-Star Weekend

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – We all have favorite athletes we root for, learn from, and cheer on growing up watching sports. For Carolina and Heathwood Hall alum, her favorite basketball player’s been Blake Griffin.

First @_AjaWilson22 saw her dream come true as the #WNBADraft's No. 1 pick to the @LVAces. Then she got a surprise message from her longtime favorite player, @BlakeGriffin23. Her reaction? Priceless. #WatchMeWork pic.twitter.com/DFHi1AA0MZ — WNBA (@WNBA) April 12, 2018

With each in Charlotte this weekend for NBA All-Star Weekend, the Las Vegas Aces and Detroit Pistons stars were able to meet up for the first time since each turned pro.

On Friday, ABC Columbia Sports was with Wilson as she played in the NBA’s Celebrity Game and asked if she had the chance yet to talk with the now six-time All-Star.

Asked A'ja on Friday if they had a chance to catch up yet in Charlotte, this is awesome to see! pic.twitter.com/pT0LE9569y — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) February 18, 2019

After asking for a Blake jersey earlier this year on Twitter, Griffin promised to come through with the assist for the former Gamecock great. Wilson had her 22 Aces jersey ready to give in return.