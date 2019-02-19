Clemson, Tennessee Tech game postponed, rescheduled for April 24

Mike Gillespie,
CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather, the scheduled game between Tennessee Tech and Clemson on Wednesday at 4 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was postponed. The game was rescheduled for Wednesday, April 24 at 6 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on ACC Network Extra. Tickets for the originally-scheduled game on Wednesday are valid for the rescheduled game on April 24.
 
The Tigers’ next game is Friday at 4 p.m., against Virginia Military at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in the first contest of a three-game series.
Categories: Clemson, Local Sports, Sports
Tags:
Share

Related

No. 14 Clemson holds off Charlotte comeback, 7-6
Clemson’s Sharpe collects ACC POTW honor
Clemson splits Saturday doubleheader to conclude o...
Furious Comeback Falls Short for Tigers in Narrow ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android