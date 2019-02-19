Sumter police work to identify shooting victim found dead in an embankment

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department is asking for the help of the public in identifying the body of a man discovered over the weekend along the side of the road.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy today to determine the cause of death and according to their findings the victim died from a gunshot wound. Authorities say the body of that unidentified victim was spotted by a railway worker who reported the remains down an embankment near railroad tracks at Cook and South Street.

The victim is described as a black male between 25 and 35 years old, about 6feet 2 inches tall and weighed approximately 329 pounds. According to police the victim was wearing a white t-shirt with a gray jacket, red shorts, black slippers and light colored ankle socks.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If anyone has information about the victim or the shooting that can help in the case you’re asked to call the Department at (803)436-2700, the County Coroner’s Office at (803)436-2111 or Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC