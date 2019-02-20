Clemson falls to Florida State, 77-64

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson basketball withstood a 17-2 run by Florida State in the closing moments of the first half and opening of the second period but could not fight back closer than seven points in its ultimate 13-point defeat.

The Tigers (15-11, 5-8 ACC) clawed back from an 18-point second half deficit and found themselves within just seven points of the Seminoles (21-5, 9-4 ACC) with 8:09 to play, but couldn’t push over the hump.

Marcquise Reed led Clemson with 20 points, while Elijah Thomas (13), Shelton Mitchell (12) and David Skara (10) all contributed double-figures in the scoring column.

Mitchell finished with a game-high six assists and eclipsed the 300-career assist mark in his time at Clemson, while also tying his career-high with four steals. Thomas led the way with three blocks.