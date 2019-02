Clemson’s Artavis Scott signs with Chargers

LOS ANGELES (WOLO) — Former Clemson wideout Artavis Scott signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2019 season, according to ESPN.

Scott was undrafted in 2017, and had to spend the majority of his rookie year on Los Angeles’ practice squad. His sophomore year was spent on injured reserve, after an ankle injury.