Georgia Tech wallops Clemson, 75-53

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Clemson Tigers (17-10, 8-6) couldn’t handle an aggressive Georgia Tech (17-9, 7-6) team on Thursday as they fell, 75-53, at McCamish Pavilion.

Ten Tigers notched at least one point on the evening as Clemson benefited from 25 points scored off the bench. After shooting 28 percent in the first 20 minutes of play, the Tigers improved their offensive game to shoot 45 percent from the field in the second half.

Senior Aliyah Collier and junior Kobi Thornton led the Tigers in scoring with 11 points apiece. Collier, who went 5-of-9 on the night, also notched five rebounds and three steals for an impressive performance off the bench. Center Tylar Bennett tallied three blocks to become just the third ACC player this season to eclipse the 50-block mark.

Georgia Tech never trailed in the game, taking a 45-33 lead into the locker room at the half. Outscoring the Tigers 24-13 in the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets maintained a double-digit lead through the rest of the contest.

The Tigers return to Littlejohn Coliseum for their final home game of the 2018-19 regular season on Sunday. Clemson will honor its four seniors prior to tipoff, which is slated for 1 p.m. The game is set to air on RSN.

