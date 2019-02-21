Vice President Mike Pence to visit Columbia Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Columbia on Thursday.

According to The Post and Courier, the Vice President will visit Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8. The movie theater is located in one of South Carolina’s Opportunity Zones.

The Opportunity Zone program was backed by Senator Tim Scott. It gives developers tax breaks for opening businesses in low income communities.

Stay with ABC Columbia for coverage of the Vice President’s visit.

