Congresswoman Gabby Giffords joins March for Our Lives Charleston town hall

Charleston, SC (WOLO) — Charleston South Carolina is getting to become part of what’s become a National movement started by a student led organization. Saturday, February 23rd March for Our Lives, Lowcountry Students for Political Action, and Congresswoman Gabby Giffords will host a town hall at Ebenezer AME Church in Charleston.

Congresswoman Giffords was seriously wounded when she was shot during a constituent meeting back in 2011. According to her law center, someone dies every 11 hours in South Carolina at the hands of gun violence and costs the State billion of dollars. The Giffords Law Center gave the Palmetto State a “F” for current gun laws.

In an effort, to bring attention to changes these organizations say are needed, they’ll be holding this forum to discuss the Congressional bill to implement universal background checks when someone purchases a gun, and various types gun reform measures. The public town hall will be held from 3PM to 4PM.

