USC-Columbia School of Medicine hosts Black Tie White Coat Gala

Columbia, SC (WOLO) The University of South Carolina-Columbia School of Medicine Class of 2019 is inviting the community to the 18th Annual Black Tie White Coat Gala.

The event is happening at the South Carolina State Museum on March 9, 2019 from 7-11pm, and will feature live music by The A-Town A-List and an

online silent auction.

The event will benefit The Free Medical Clinic and the School of Medicine’s Alumni Scholarship Fund.

For more information or to buy your tickets click HERE.

You may also reach out through email BTWCinfo@gmail.com or call 803-216-3303.