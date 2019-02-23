Ready for more Hootie and the Blowfish? Third concert added for Colonial Life Arena

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hootie fans, if you didn’t get tickets to the upcoming ‘Group Therapy Tour, you have another chance.
Due to high demand, Hootie & The Blowfish announced they’re adding a third “Group Therapy” concert at Colonial Life Arena.
The show will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Tickets will go on sale March 1st.
For tour dates, tickets and information you can click here: https://www.hootie.com/tour/

Categories: Local News
Share

Related

The Midlands gets set for Oscar Night! Winner pred...
Growing debate: Protecting the ocean and Protectin...
Sumter Coroner Identifies victim in Saturday crash
The Oscars roll out the Red Carpet for Sunday̵...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android