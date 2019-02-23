Ready for more Hootie and the Blowfish? Third concert added for Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hootie fans, if you didn’t get tickets to the upcoming ‘Group Therapy Tour, you have another chance.

Due to high demand, Hootie & The Blowfish announced they’re adding a third “Group Therapy” concert at Colonial Life Arena.

The show will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale March 1st.

For tour dates, tickets and information you can click here: https://www.hootie.com/tour/