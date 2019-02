Sumter Coroner Identifies victim in Saturday crash

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County coroner has identified the victim of an early morning accident.

According to the coroner, 42 year old Marvin Capers died at Prisma Health Richland from injuries he sustained in a single car accident around 3:05 am Saturday.

Officials say the accident happened at Pinewood and Kolb road.

The SC Highway patrol is investigating.