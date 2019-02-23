Suspected Forest Acres Bank robber captured in Florida

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— A man suspected of robbing a Forest Acres Bank, on the run for nearly two weeks, has been captured.

29 year old Samuel Neathery is in a Florida County jail, according to online records and a mugshot posted.

According to the Osceloa County Corrections website, Neathery was captured on 2/23 on a fugitive, out of state, warrant.

Neatherley is accused of robbing the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive at gunpoint.

Investigators say Neathery was able to escape on foot.

Neathery’s suspected accomplice, Daisy Feliberty, was captured by Forest Acres police in the parking lot of the bank as she attempted to get away.