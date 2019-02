Westwood’s season ends in Upper State Final Friday

GREENVILLE¬†(WOLO) — Unique Drake led Westwood with 17 points,¬†Malayziah Esteredge added 12 Friday night in the Redhawks Upper State Final matchup against South Pointe, but Scarlet Gilmore, the younger sister of former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore was too much, as the Stallions cruised to a 57-41 win.

South Pointe will now face North Augusta next Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.