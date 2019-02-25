Basketball Players ‘Hoop it Up’ for displaced Allen Benedict residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some players were hooping it up for good cause over the weekend.

These folks hit the hardwood to help the displaced Allen Benedict residents.

Friendship Baptist Church and the South Carolina Universal Basketball Association teamed up to sponsor the exhibition game.

Organizers say all the proceeds will go to help the residents who were evacuated from their homes due to gas leaks.

The church hopes to do more events like this one to help support the Allen Benedict residents.