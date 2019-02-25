Richland Deputies search for suspect accused of breaking into three churches in less than a week

Richland, Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate a man accused of breaking into several houses of worship in less than a week. According to authorities, they responded to the first incident at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church around 9:30 PM on Blue Ridge Road February 17th, 2019.

Officials say someone had kicked in the back door to the church to gain entry in to the building before destroying several rooms in the church including the Pastors office. Deputies say the suspect stole the church’s emergency fund and caused about $400 dollars in damage to the door that was kicked in.

According to Deputies, two days on February 19th, 2019 later they were called to Haskell Heights Progressive Baptist Church on Townsend street for reports of another burglary where the suspect is accused of breaking into the front door of the church and stole two jugs full of change and left after causing $200 dollars in damage to the church, and another $200 dollars to an office door.