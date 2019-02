Riverbanks Zoo reveals names of lion cubs

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The votes have been counted and now they are in.

Introducing Hasira and Cleopatra the two newest cubs.

Riverbanks Zoo put the task of naming the cubs to an on-line vote and many of you answered the call by bidding on your favorite moniker.

The cubs are the offspring of Zoo lions Lindelani and Zuri. According to the zoo more than 27 hundred people participated in the vote.