Update: RCSD says 15 year old being held in connection to stabbing at A.C. Flora HS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland County Deputies say they are investigating a stabbing incident at A.C. Flora High School.

According to deputies, they responded to the incident at the school, around Noon, involving a student that was injured.

Deputies say two female students got into a fight and one female stabbed the other.

The injured student was taken by ambulance to the hospital, say deputies.

Deputies say they do have a 15 year old suspect in custody.

Deputies have not identified the suspect or released what charges she may face.

 

