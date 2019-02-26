A new way to capture wind power appears to be on the horizon. Instead of a propeller-like set up, where the wind spins the blades around, a new technology is emerging. It looks more like a wide pole that is placed with the widest end upward. This configuration uses the turbulence in the wind to move the pole back and forth. The upside to this technology is: 1) you can put more of them in the same space required for conventional turbines, 2) they don’t make noise, 3) they require very little maintenance, 4) they are eco-friendly in that they don’t harm or kill birds and with no gears, the don’t require any oil, 5) they can be placed in cities and neighborhoods, and 6) they cost less.

Check out this article on Bladeless Wind Turbines. https://www.digitaltrends.com/cool-tech/vortex-bladeless-wind-turbine-indiegogo/