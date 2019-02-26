Former USC student missing, following boat crash in Beaufort

Beaufort S.C. (WOLO)- A former student at the University of South Carolina, has been reported missing following a boat wreck early Sunday morning.

According to the Center for missing and endangered, Mallory Beach, 19 was aboard with 5 other passengers who were all injured when the boat crashed into a bridge near Archers Creek..

According to officials, the 5 people were treated for non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with a 29-foot-response boat from Tybee Island and a rescue helicopter from Savannah air

station, Petty Officer, First Class Luke Clayton, said.

We are told more than 20 family members and friends gathered at the base of the R.C. Berkeley Bridge, awaiting word from search and rescue officials.

Beach’s family is asking for prayers and are remaining hopeful.

A search continued Monday for her, no word on what officials found, the accident is still under investigation.