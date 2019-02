Gamecocks change Sunday first pitch time against Clemson

COLUMBIA – Due to the impending weather hitting the Midlands this weekend, the Gamecock baseball team’s game vs. Clemson on Sunday, March 3 has been moved to a 12 p.m. start at Founders Park.

Carolina and Clemson will open up the weekend with a 6 p.m. start at Clemson on Friday night (March 1). The two teams will then play at Fluor Field in Greenville on Saturday afternoon (March 2) at 1 p.m.