No. 14 Tigers explode for 14 runs in win over East Tennessee State

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 14 Clemson erupted for a season-high 15 hits in its 14-3 victory over East Tennessee State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers, who won their fifth game in a row, improved to 7-1, while the Buccaneers dropped to 6-2.

Ten different Tigers had at least one hit, led by Bryce Teodosio, who went 3-for-4 with a homer, double, four RBIs, two runs and a steal. The sophomore also set a career high for hits. Grayson Byrd, Davis Sharpe and Bryar Hawkins added two hits apiece. Clemson totaled eight extra-base hits in the game as well.

After the Tigers scored a run in the first inning, they scored two runs in the second inning, highlighted by Byrd’s run-scoring single. Hawkins ripped a run-scoring single in the third inning, then Clemson scored three runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Teodosio’s two-run double. The Tigers exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning thanks in large part to two-run homers by James Parker, the first hit of his career, and Teodosio, his third long ball of the season.

Freshman lefthander Keyshawn Askew (2-0) earned the win in a starting role. In 5.0 innings pitched, he allowed just one hit, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts while facing the minimum. East Tennessee State starter Colby Stuart (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded three runs on three hits in 1.2 innings pitched.

Clemson plays South Carolina this weekend in three games at three different sites, beginning with a Friday contest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 6 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.