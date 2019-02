Salvation Army cuts the ribbon on new playground

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Salvation Army never stops giving.

On Tuesday, the charity cut the ribbon on a new playground at the Salvation Army’s Center for Worship and Service.

The playground was designed for the children leveraging literacy after school reading program.

After the ceremony kids in the program were invited onto the playground for the very first time.

The playground was made possible by donations from Insurance Management Group and Blue Cross Blue Shield