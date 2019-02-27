Columbia Police investigating fatal apt. complex shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police Chief W. H. “Skip” Holbrook says a homicide investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally shot at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Isaiah Thomas Martin, Junior was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to Police, the shooting happened at approximately 7:00 p.m. on February 26, 2019 at Arrington Place Apartments located at 1728 Carnegie Street.

Officers who were dispatched to that location found Martin in the parking lot before EMS arrived, say Police.

As the investigation continues, officers have been receiving Crimestoppers tips regarding this isolated incident, say Police.

