COMET wants to hear from riders during public session

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Do you ride The COMET?

Officials are hosting a series of listening sessions for the public.

According to COMET officials, the sessions allow input on future plans and recommendations for transit system improvement.

Participants are asked to come and share their comments, concerns and their vision for the future of transit in the Midlands. Business owners and employees, residents, church representatives, riders, non-riders and visitors are encouraged to attend, say organizers.

Officials with the transit system say the goal is to receive feedback on how to make The COMET more efficient and convenient for everyone.

The public is invited to attend and participate:

Thursday, February 28– Cayce, SC

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Mt. Zion Church Cayce

1908 Wilkerson Street

Cayce, SC 29033

Door to door COMET pick-up available (Cayce City Limits)

Call 803 255-7123