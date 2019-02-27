“Poor People’s” campaign to address poverty issues at Statehouse

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO) – “Poor People’s” campaign will meet with lawmakers toady to discuss issues concerning poverty.

The meeting is expected to take place at the Statehouse Wednesday February, 27th at 1 p.m.

Issues to be address include better access to clean water and Medicaid expansion for the less fortunate in the Palmetto State.

Campaign leaders feel officials to be held accountable for the millions of impoverished citizens in South Carolina.