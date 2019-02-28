2nd annual Cola Jazz festival comes back to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you love music and are looking to enjoy a little Jazz here in the Capital city than you are in luck. It’s time for the annual ColaJazz Festival. The event is kicking of a night of musical fun Saturday March 2nd, 2019.

The festival will have Grammy award winners as well as other well know musicians including, trumpeter and musical director of the legendary Count Basie Orchestra Scotty Barnhart, vocalist Liz Rosa, Jazz Saxophonists and South Carolina native Dante Lewis as a part of their 2019 lineup.

Event organizers say the event will feature various types of Jazz including gypsy and smooth jazz to Brazilian and great American Jazz along with some food on site. Tickets for the event run from $25 to $75 dollars. The excitement kicks off at 6PM and runs until 12:30AM at The Senate located at 1022 Senate St. You can get more information about the event by clicking on the link below.