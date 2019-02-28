Clemson gears up for Out of Darkness Campus Walk

Clemson, SC (WOLO) — Clemson Tigers are inviting members of the public to join them for the University’s fourth annual Out of Darkness Campus Walk, an even that aims to bring awareness of and raise money for mental health issues that are connected to suicide.

Organizers says Out of Darkness Campus Walks was intentionally named to helps bring light to a topic that not everyone is comfortable talking about. According to Kristi Bussell, assistant director for suicide prevention and mental health initiatives for Clemson University the walk also connects those who attend with resources for themselves or people they love who may be dealing with suicide, but most importantly to give hope.

Bussell says “An event like this can make all the difference for someone hesitant to take the first step on the path to help…We can have a great deal of data and information on issues around suicide, but it won’t help at all if no one is talking about it.”

Clemson’s suicide prevention initiative is made up of undergraduate students who aim to reduce the stigma associated suicide, lower risk factors, and show staff and students how they can be advocates.

Registration for the event will begin at 11AM March 2nd, 2019 immediately followed by the actual walk which is set to begin at 12 noon starting at Tillman Hall. The event is free and open to the public. For more information on how you can register you can click on the link provided below:

http://bit.ly/CUdarknessWALK