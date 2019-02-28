Columbia police make arrest in Carnegie street deadly shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting that left a young man dead outside an apartment complex Tuesday night. Authorities have taken 28 year old Rahseed Kasim Jones into custody in connection with the shooting that took place outside the Arrington Place Apartments along Carnegie street. Jones has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officials say they believe Jones was involved in the February 26th shooting they say started as a verbal as a verbal altercation between Jones and 27 year old Isaiah Martin, Jr. who police say knew each other.

Jones is being held at the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.