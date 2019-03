Mardi Gras Columbia festival kicks off this weekend with family-friendly fun

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Mardi Gras Columbia Festival and parade kicks off this Saturday, March 2 at City Roots Farm.

The festival will be held by the local nonprofit Krewe de Columbi-Ya-Ya. The family-friendly event features a fun, neighborhood parade and will be by a music festival with Abita beer from Louisiana, food vendors and more than 20 live bands.

The festival will be held from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to bring cash as there will be no ATM on the farm site. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. It will be free to participate in the 11 a.m. parade. To buy tickets in advance or for more information, go to http://www.mardigrascolumbia.com