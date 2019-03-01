St. Andrews job fair to be hosted on tomorrow at Columbia High

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Saint Andrews Job Fair will be hosted tomorrow (Saturday, March 2) to those seeking job opportunities on a local, state and federal level.

The event will be located at Columbia High School (1701 Westchester Drive, Columbia SC 29210) from the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be 25 organizations in attendance. Employers will be speaking on behalf of their organization and addressing their professional impact on the community. All job seekers are encouraged to attend and apply, including job seekers that were formerly incarcerated.

Employers will also have an area to conduct onsite interviews. Laptop computers and printers will also be on site for job seekers needing to complete a resume and or to print their resumes.

This job fair will be a combination of career counseling, interviewing, and community empowerment by way of gainful employment.

For additional information, call (757) 272-6487.