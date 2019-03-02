Clemson evens Palmetto Series with USC, downing Carolina 11-5

GREENVILLE, S.C. – No. 14 Clemson scored in six different innings and made Monte Lee’s 200th game as the Tiger head coach a memorable one in its 11-5 victory over South Carolina at Fluor Field on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 8-2, while the Gamecocks, who saw their eight-game winning streak end, fell to 8-2. It marked Clemson’s 10th win in a row at Fluor Field dating to 2015 and fourth consecutive victory over the Gamecocks at Fluor Field.

TJ Hopkins put South Carolina ahead with a two-run homer in the first inning, then the Tigers responded with two runs in the second inning, highlighted by Jordan Greene’s two-out, run-scoring single. The Tigers scored two more runs in the top of the third inning on Grayson Byrd’s run-scoring double and Davis Sharpe’s run-scoring single before South Carolina cut Clemson’s lead to 4-3 with a run in the bottom of the third inning.

Sam Hall blasted a two-run homer, his third of the year, in the top of the fourth inning and Kyle Wilkie added a run-scoring single in the frame. George Callil laced a two-out, run-scoring double in the bottom of the fourth inning, then Bryce Teodosio belted a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the fifth inning to give Clemson an 8-4 lead. South Carolina had the bases loaded with no outs in the sixth inning, but only scored one run, then Greene hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and Logan Davidson lined a two-run homer, his third of the year, in the eighth inning.

Sam Weatherly (2-0) earned the win in 1.1 innings pitched in relief and Holt Jones recorded his first career save by pitching the last 4.0 innings. Gamecock starter Dylan Harley (0-1) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at noon at Founders Park in Columbia, S.C., on SEC Network+.